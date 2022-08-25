In the past week, Lancaster City Council hired a new police department chief and rewarded the one who was filling in.
After meeting behind closed doors for about 20 minutes Tuesday night, Aug. 23, its members came back out into open session and gave Lancaster Police Department Detective Lt. Brian Small a one-time bonus of $6,000 for serving as acting police chief.
When City Councilwoman Tomonica Marsh made the unexpected motion, an emotional and speechless Small stared at his shoes.
Councilwoman Hazel Taylor seconded the motion and the vote was unanimous.
“Mr. Mayor, I want to take this opportunity to thank Lt. Brian Small for all he did for the city of Lancaster during his six months of service as our interim police chief,” said City Councilwoman Jackie Harris.
Mayor Alston DeVenny concurred with Harris.
“As I said in the paper, we could not have survived or done it without you and Capt. (Phillip) Hall,” DeVenny told Small. “We are better off with you than without you.”
“Thank y’all,” a stunned Small answered back.
In law enforcement for 22 years, Small oversees special operations for the city police force.
He was named interim chief earlier this year after former LPD Capt. Phillip Hall announced his retirement.
Hall, the former patrol division of the department, had served as acting chief of the undermanned police force since former chief Scott Grant was fired by City Council in May 2021. Hall was set to work through April 1, 2021, but retired Feb. 24.
Council then appointed Small to lead the department until a new chief was found.
Small, 49, started with the Kershaw Police Department in 2000.
He became a county deputy when the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office started providing police protection for the town. Small joined the city police force in May 2005 and started working his way up the ranks.
After interviewing multiple candidates and conducting a nationwide search, City Council named Don Roper as the new police chief on Aug. 19.
Roper has 35 years in law enforcement and recently retired as the police chief of Mount Holly, N.C.
His first day on the job was Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.
