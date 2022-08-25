SMALL BONUS

City of Lancaster Councilwoman Jackie Harris thanks Lancaster Police Department Lt. Brian Small for serving as active police chief since February. Small oversees special operations for the city police force.

 Gregory A. Summers/reporter

In the past week, Lancaster City Council hired a new police department chief and rewarded the one who was filling in.

After meeting behind closed doors for about 20 minutes Tuesday night, Aug. 23, its members came back out into open session and gave Lancaster Police Department Detective Lt. Brian Small a one-time bonus of $6,000 for serving as acting police chief.

