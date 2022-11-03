Voting disappointment
I went to vote early, mainly to vote in the race for mayor. That’s when I learned that because I live in the county and not the city, I don’t get the option/privilege to vote for mayor.
They explained that those in the city pay city and county taxes, whereas I am only billed county taxes.
I could be wrong in saying that the only difference I see between those who live in the city versus those who live in the county is that in the city they have free trash and bulk item pickups, whereas I have to pay for trash pickup.
My address is Lancaster, S.C., not Lancaster County, S.C. It makes me feel that segregation is alive and well in South Carolina.
I Googled what the responsibilities and duties of a mayor are, and it states, “The mayor presides at city council meetings and officially represents the city at special ceremonies and events. The mayor is generally responsible for the execution of local laws.”
Am I not part of the local laws, regardless of whether I live in the city or county?
Truly, what harm or difference would it be if the citizens of the county were allowed to vote for mayor?
Jill A. Smith
Lancaster
A tribute to Dr. David
Dr. George David Jr. saved my life after my son, Clyde Wilson Parks Jr., was born on Dec. 10, 1973.
I had septicemia from a urinary tract infection. Dr. James Boykin delivered my son after I was admitted. I was under the care of OB doctors in Charlotte, N.C. It was an emergency admission.
I was fine at first, and my husband went to work.
But then I went in and out of comas. I was transferred to ICU. My blood pressure dropped until the only vein I had left was in my right index finger.
During my comas, I overheard things that were said at different times. The hospital had a hard time reaching my husband at Grace Bleachery.
I told Dr. Boykin to call Sheriff Nae Parks, that he would get him.
The next thing I remember is Dr. Boykin holding my hand to mark the X mark for Dr. David to do my cutdown. Today, this is a central line.
Stella Funderburk was my nurse in ICU. I was stabilized after Dr. David did the cutdown.
They transferred me to Charlotte. Nurse Joyce Ormand rode with me in the ambulance.
I was praying to die because I was in so much pain. She kept telling me, “Ila, pray to live. Think of your children; pray to live.” She gave me strength when I had none. I had lost my will to live.
Ila Neely Parks
Lancaster