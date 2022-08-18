Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, along with law enforcement officers across South Carolina, kick off the Labor Day Sober or Slammer! campaign Thursday, Aug. 18.
The operation, sponsored by the S.C. Department of Public Safety, continues through Sept. 6.
During this period. officers will be on heightened alert for impaired drivers through saturation patrols and traffic-safety checkpoints. Expect more officers to be on the road, enforcing laws against impaired driving, along with all other traffic laws.
About 32 people die every day in America in drunk-driving crashes. That is one death about every 45 minutes.
In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-related collisions, a 14% increase over the previous year. Of these deaths, 7,281 were impaired drivers, 1,543 were passengers of impaired drivers, 1,605 were occupants of other vehicles and 1,225 were non-occupants, such as pedestrians. Countless others are injured.
All impaired-driving crashes and the resulting deaths, injuries and property damage are preventable.
Don’t drink and drive! If you’re out and plan to drink, designate a non-drinking driver. Arrange ahead for transportation home, such as a cab or a ride share service.
Don’t let your family members or friends drive after drinking. Take their keys and arrange safe transportation home for them.
If you’re the host, make sure none of your guests who shouldn’t be driving attempt to drive themselves home.
If you see an impaired person getting behind the wheel or driving down the highway, immediately dial 911 and provide the dispatcher all the information you can, so an officer can get that person off the road and prevent a tragedy.
One drink is too many to be driving. If you’re drinking, you’re not likely to be a good judge of your own sobriety. Buzzed driving is drunk driving.
“Labor Day weekend for many is the last hurrah of summer. Lots of folks will be on the road, getting that one last long weekend vacation in before we settle into the fall routine of school and work,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We don’t want anyone hurt or killed in a drunk-driving crash, which could change lives in an instant.
“Be smart. Be safe. Don’t drink and drive. Buckle up. Obey the speed limits. Put your electronic devices down while you drive. And have a great holiday weekend!”