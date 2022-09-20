Downtown Lancaster seeks to be welcoming, authentic, vibrant and accessible with its revitalization plans. Southern Dish 101 Culinary Center understands the assignment, providing cooking classes, brunch, pop-up events and private catering in the heart of the city.

Lancaster city and Lancaster County leaders, along with the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, will formally welcome the new addition at 226 S. Main St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, followed by a signature reception.

Trending Videos