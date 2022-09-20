Downtown Lancaster seeks to be welcoming, authentic, vibrant and accessible with its revitalization plans. Southern Dish 101 Culinary Center understands the assignment, providing cooking classes, brunch, pop-up events and private catering in the heart of the city.
Lancaster city and Lancaster County leaders, along with the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, will formally welcome the new addition at 226 S. Main St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, followed by a signature reception.
Southern Dish 101, owned by chef Vershawn Gray, will officially open for business on Saturday, Oct. 1. A team of culinary and pastry-trained chefs will provide instructional hands-on cooking classes. Students of all ages will have a chance to cook delicious, wholesome and seasonal recipes in an entertaining environment. Southern Dish’s two daily cooking classes are perfect for family, friends or corporate outings.
Southern Dish will host themed events like after-5 mixers, date nights and weekend brunches. The Culinary Center also includes event rental space for up to 50 guests.
Gray, who has catered for the Carolina Panthers and groups like the local United Way, will also lead a team to provide private event catering and eventually meal preps.
“Our recipes are from the heart and soul and are influenced by cuisines from all over the world,” Gray said. “We’re taking you on a culinary journey and inspiring you to entertain like a ‘Top Chef’ with our Southern-inspired recipes.”
Gray is determined to turn Southern Dish 101 into a destination that contributes to the revitalization and growth of Lancaster’s historic downtown.
“For so long we’ve had to travel up (U.S.) 521 to find fun things to do. Now we don’t have to leave our backyard,” she said.