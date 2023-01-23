Southern Dish 101

Red roses are for lovers, making the Red Rose City the place to be for love. Southern Dish 101 is taking Valentine’s Day beyond the basic box of chocolates. With three themed celebrations planned for February, the culinary center is bringing good food and good memories to the heart of historic downtown Lancaster. “I believe there is truth to the saying that the way to the heart is through the stomach,” says Executive Chef Vershawn Gray. “My team and I are proud to create an experience that not just lovers, but entire families will always cherish.”

