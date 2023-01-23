Southern Dish 101
Red roses are for lovers, making the Red Rose City the place to be for love. Southern Dish 101 is taking Valentine’s Day beyond the basic box of chocolates. With three themed celebrations planned for February, the culinary center is bringing good food and good memories to the heart of historic downtown Lancaster. “I believe there is truth to the saying that the way to the heart is through the stomach,” says Executive Chef Vershawn Gray. “My team and I are proud to create an experience that not just lovers, but entire families will always cherish.”
Jazzin’ through the City
Southern Dish kicks off its first Valentine-themed event, Jazzin’ through the City, in partnership with the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center and See Lancaster. Jazzin’ through the City on Saturday, Feb. 4, is an exclusive date night package.
It begins at 3:30 p.m. with a four-course romantic dinner at Southern Dish, 226 S. Main St., and ends with the “Songs in the Key of Love” jazz concert by Noel Freidline and Maria Howell at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at https://www.lancastercitysc.com/jazzin-through-lancaster/.
Cupid Cuties
Remember how fun Valentine’s Day was at school when you were a kid? Southern Dish is recreating that nostalgia with a Family Sweetheart Dance from Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
This is the time to get dolled up for a night on the town with your son or daughter. Of course, grandparents are welcome for this night of music, with a kid-friendly meal, action stations and themed dessert spread. A photographer will be on-hand for this red-carpet-worthy moment.
Romance by Candlelight
Ready for romance? The finale of the Valentine event trifecta is Romance by Candlelight at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. The chef has created a romantic-themed menu that gives couples options for their appetizer, salad, entree and dessert. Wine will be available for purchase. Romantic music and ambiance will be provided. Tickets are $150 per couple. Please RSVP at forms.wix.com/r/701644249 1666694729.