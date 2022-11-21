Southern Dish 101 was the place to be Thursday, Nov. 17. That’s when the Main Street culinary arts center offered a free community Thanksgiving dinner.
Owner and chef VerShawn Gray and her staff served glazed ham and smoked turkey with all the trimmings and two traditional Southern desserts — pound cake and banana pudding.
“This was a community effort — Nutramax was the sponsor and the Arras Foundation provided some of the volunteers,” Gray said.
“I met Mayor (Alston) DeVenny and his wife, Susan, at our grand opening (Oct. 1) and shared my vision for the dinner with them then,” Gray said. “We want the homeless, veterans and seniors to know that we love them and are here for them.”
Susan DeVenny, president and CEO of the Arras Foundation, was moved to support Gray’s vision for the community event.
About 35 Thanksgiving meals were served, along with several dinners delivered to folks unable to come out.
Part-time chef Katey Powell delivered a meal to George, a homeless man who frequents the downtown area.
“He was so happy to get the food,” Powell said. “He asked me to help him sit up so he could enjoy the feast properly.”
Four meals were also delivered to Chesterfield Villas.
Started with a vision
Gray credits the Lord with her vision for Southern Dish 101, which offers cooking classes, brunch, pop-up events and private catering in the heart of the city.
A single mother, she dreamed about providing a house for herself and her two children. When the former Rock Hill resident began her search there, Gray realized she needed to expand her search, due to the tight housing market. Her real estate agent helped her find a property in the Edgewater community in Lancaster.
Earlier this year, Gray began offering cooking classes in the Edgewater clubhouse.
“Things just sort of took off from there. It was then that I remembered that I had previously received a word from the Lord telling me that I was going to be working from home,” she said. “I had been working for a hotel in Rock Hill at the time, and I thought to myself, ‘How’s that gonna happen?’ ”
After a few months of working from her home and as her cooking classes became more popular, Gray sought to expand her client base. Edgewater told her, however, that only its residents could attend her classes at the clubhouse.
As a graduate of Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte, Gray is passionate about sharing her love of cooking, so she began looking around for a property that might fit her needs.
Main Street just right
Her location at 226 S. Main St. is perfect. The room at the front of the building is spacious enough to seat 50 people at tables.
“For the past month or so, we have been offering a soup and salad bar weekdays from 11 to 2,” Gray said.
She found some of the furnishings for this lovely space right down the street at The Shops on Main. The elegant décor is the ideal backdrop for bridal and baby showers.
The back of the building houses the cooking school and all the equipment needed to instruct groups of enthusiastic amateur chefs.
Gray plans to continue her community outreach by offering local chefs the opportunity to use the space for a pop-up restaurant.
Southern Dish 101 will be serving hot chocolate and cookies during Lancaster’s annual Christmas in the City on Dec. 3. A gingerbread house class may be under construction as well.
Visit southerndish101.com to see a complete schedule of upcoming cooking classes, as well as buy gift cards for classes and Sunday brunch.