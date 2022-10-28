The 2022 racing season at Lancaster Motor Speedway came to an end last week with the “Heroes of the Half-mile” Herbert Murray Memorial Race. Murray is considered one of the speedway’s greatest promoters,
The Saturday, Oct. 22, season finale saw eight winners from eight divisions.
Kevin Godwin won the Herbert Murray Memorial Race’s Limited Late Model division, beating second-place finisher Mike Clark. Others in the top five included Mark Greene in third, Timbo Mangum in fourth and Andrew Baker in fifth.
In the Street Stock division, Brent Hodges edged out Brandy Baker for the win. Andrew Baker was third, with Jason Gulledge finishing fourth and Brandon Kinard finishing fifth.
Ronnie Mosley piloted his No. 11 Crate Sportsman division car to victory lane, followed by second-place finisher Jacob Catoe. Justin Fite was third, followed by Mitchell Creech and Jason Tolbert in fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the Thunder Bomber division, Benji Knight took the win. Jonathan Hinson finished second and Tyler Parker brought home third place. Dylan Montgomery and Shane Vaughn rounded out the top five.
In the largest race in the field with 20 drivers, Dan Benson won the SEHA Hornets race. Brad McManus finished second and Jonathan Ellis placed third. Anthony Dallas finished fourth, with Brian Barfield taking fifth.
Jonathan Hinson won the Pure Stock race, driving the No. 14 car. He was followed by Benji Knight and Brandy Baker in second and third, respectively. Bill Stutler finished fourth and Joseph Cook took fifth.
Shaun Mangum won the Vintage division race. Steven Hinson was second, followed by Adams Bowers in third. Andy Templin finished fourth and Josh Stegall took fifth.
In the Powder Puff race, Stacey Johnson beat Becky Stutler in the two-person race.