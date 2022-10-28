LANSPTS-10-29-22 RACING Kevin Godwin

Kevin Godwin won the Herbert Murray Memorial Race in the Limited Late Model division Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lancaster Motor Speedway.

 Marty Hinson

The 2022 racing season at Lancaster Motor Speedway came to an end last week with the “Heroes of the Half-mile” Herbert Murray Memorial Race. Murray is considered one of the speedway’s greatest promoters,

The Saturday, Oct. 22, season finale saw eight winners from eight divisions.

