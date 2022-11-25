Sports Shorts

Dixie Baseball Turkey Shoot: Lancaster Dixie Baseball will hosts its annual turkey shoot each Saturday through the end of the year at the Riverside Volunteer Fire Department. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Funds raised benefit the Lancaster Dixie baseball program for ages 5-16. For details, call Dale Laney at 704-695-5730.

Submit sports events or notices via email to mbanks@thelancasternews.com, fax to 803-283-8969, or mail to The Lancaster News, P.O. Box 640, Lancaster, SC 29721.

