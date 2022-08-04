FORT MILL — Lancaster High School fourth-year head coach Marcus Surratt came away pleased with his team’s play in the Bruins’ opening scrimmage with Class AAAAA foe Fort Mill High School on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The Bruins battled the Yellow Jackets at the FMHS stadium for two hours Thursday morning.
“We went about as long as we could until the heat became a factor,” said Surratt, who noted the session was monitored by a wet bulb thermometer, which measures humidity.
“We did what we wanted to do and I felt we were pretty dominant,” said Surratt, who is seeking to lead LHS to improve its 2-5 finish last season. “For our first time out with a still young team, I felt we did pretty well.”
Surratt said the Bruins made strides on both sides of the ball.
“We had one fumble (on offense) and we played fast and aggressive on defense. Several times we had six, or seven players to the football, which you want, so you can be in position to make plays.
“We rallied to the football,” he said.
Surratt said depth is an area of concern.
“We need to develop more depth because when we got tired, we made mistakes, so that is something we will work on as we move forward,” he said.
Surratt said the Bruins spent Friday focusing on improvement.
“We watched film and then we did some walk-throughs to correct our mistakes from the scrimmage,” he said.
Surratt said the Bruins opened their scrimmage schedule away from home.
“Our first game is on the road, so we felt that would help us in that first-game preparation,” he said.
Lancaster caps its preseason scrimmage schedule at the Founders Kickoff Classic at Indian Land High School on Saturday, Aug. 13. Lancaster plays Palisades High School of Charlotte in the second period at 6 p.m.
Andrew Jackson meets McBee High School to open play in the first quarter at 5 p.m. Buford faces Metrolina Charter in the third quarter of the Kickoff Classic at 7 p.m. Host Indian Land caps play in the Classic when it battles Highland Tech of Gaston County, N.C., at 8 p.m.
The Warriors scrimmage Union County High School on Monday, Aug. 8.
Andrew Jackson scrimmages Keenan High School of Columbia and host Camden in the Bulldog Bash in Camden on Monday.