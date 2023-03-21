Baseball
Lancaster: The Lancaster Bruins snapped a three-game skid in Region 3-4A baseball play with a convincing 9-3 win over South Pointe High School of Rock Hill.
The host Bruins built a 4-0 lead on the way to the six-run win Monday, March 20.
Lancaster, 7-3 overall and 1-3 in the region, was led by Tony Shannon, who had a hit, two RBIs, two walks and scored a run.
Carter Cox, the winning pitcher, had a hit, two walks and tallied a run. Cox struck out nine. He allowed three walks, three hits and two earned runs.
The Bruins travel to South Pointe on Wednesday, March 22, and host the Stallions on Friday, March 24.
Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson High School clubbed Central High, 15-0, in five innings on Friday, March 17, in Pageland.
The Vols, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, drilled 15 hits, with Fuller Sims leading the way with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
Landon Peavy had two hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs and three runs scored. Hammond Wrenn supplied two hits, including a double, with three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks. Banks Helms had two hits, an RBI, two runs scored and a walk.
Brady Williams went four frames for the win, striking out six with a walk and no hits and no runs.
Buford: The Buford High Lady Yellow Jackets lost a Region 5-2A game to Cheraw 4-3 on Friday, March 17, after a late score. Cheraw scored two runs in the top of the sixth to get the lead. Summer Morgan led Buford with two hits.
Indian Land: The Indian Land Lady Warriors won big, taking a 15-1 Region 3-4A win over South Pointe on Friday. The Lady Warriors scattered 16 hits. Logan Thomas, Kiersten Nelson, Olivia Miller, Riley Murphy and Lina Schwippert all had multiple hits for Indian Land.
Lancaster: Lancaster High School got a 13-2 win Monday, March 20, over Legion Collegiate Academy. The Lady Bruins had 13 hits as KaSyah Stover went 3-3 for Lancaster and Camryn Cauthen had four RBIs in the game.
Lancaster: The Lancaster boys soccer team fell to Catawba Ridge, 4-0, on Friday, March 17. The loss drops the Bruins to 4-6-1 overall and 1-2 in Region 3-4A play.
