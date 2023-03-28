LANSPTS-03-29-23 SPRING ROUNDUP Joaquin Espinoza

Andrew Jackson High School's Joaquin Espinoza slides under a tag during the Volunteers' game against North Central High on March 21.

 Gwynn Leaird

Baseball

Buford: The Yellow Jackets hardballers got a 4-0 win over Cheraw on Friday, March 24, allowing just two hits in the win. Hunter Gainey pitched a complete game, allowing the two hits and striking out seven, while walking one. Brody Sanders, Will Rape and Shane Stacks all had multiple hits for Buford.

– Compiled by Mac Banks and Robert Howey

