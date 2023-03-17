Baseball
Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson High School, the No. 2 team in Class 2A baseball, notched a 4-2 non-region road win over Class 3A foe Camden High School on Wednesday, March 15.
Skyler Hegler paced Andrew Jackson with two hits, a walk and an RBI. Zach Mothershed supplied two hits and scored a run. Fuller Sims, in 5.2 innings, struck out six and allowed no runs, no hits and a walk.
Indian Land: The Indian Land Warriors wrapped up a sweep of Region 3-4A foe York Comprehensive High School with a 10-3 win over the Cougars on Thursday, March 16, in York.
Carter Barrett posted the win in six innings, striking out six and walking two. He gave up five hits, two runs and an earned run.
Austin Quinn paced the Warriors offense with three hits, three RBI and scored a run.
On Wednesday, March 15, the Warriors edged York, 5-4, at Indian Land. York led 4-0 at one point, but the Warriors rallied for the comeback win.
Michael Doan earned the win, working three innings. He gave up a hit and no walks with a strikeout.
Isaac Pena smashed a two-run home run, with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk.
Lancaster: Lancaster High School, after a 6-0 start, dropped its third straight loss, falling to Northwestern in Region 3-4A play Thursday in Rock Hill.
The Trojans capped the series sweep with a 5-0 home win over the Bruins.
Spencer Sims and Carter Cox each had two hits to lead the Bruins.
Tony Shannon went three innings and fanned three with no hits allowed. He allowed two walks and two unearned runs. Landon Carter went three innings and whiffed three, yielding five hits, two walks, three runs and one earned run.
In its home opener, Lancaster dropped a 5-1 loss to Northwestern on Wednesday at Doomsday Corner.
Jaden Young led the Lancaster attack with a hit, an RBI and a walk.
Parker McGee, in six frames, took the loss, giving up three earned runs, six hits and a walk. He fanned five.
Buford: Buford High School upped its Region 5-2A mark to 2-0 with an 11-2 win over Chesterfield High School at Buford Park on Thursday.
Brayden Morgan and Eli Sistare led the Jackets' attack with two hits each, to go with three runs scored, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base.
Hunter Gainey hurled the win in five frames, fanning eight. He allowed a walk, four hits and two runs.
Parkwood High of Union County, N.C., pushed across a run in the top of the seventh inning to take a 9-8 win over Buford at Buford Park on Wednesday.
Brody Sanders led Buford with two hits and two RBI. Shane Stacks supplied two hits, an RBI, two walks and scored a run.
Will Rape, in an inning of work, took the loss, allowing a run, two walks and a hit.
Buford began region play with an impressive 11-1 road win over Chesterfield on Tuesday, March 14.
The Jackets scored at least two runs in every inning but one on the way to the 10-run win in six innings.
Eli Sistare worked five innings for the win, striking out eight and yielding five hits, an earned run and a no walks.
Stacks sparked the Jackets’ six-hit offense with two hits, two runs, two RBI, three stolen bases and was hit by a pitch.
Tennis
The Indian Land High School boys tennis team beat Northwestern High, 6-0, on Tuesday, March 14. Winning for the Warriors were Zachary Bandel at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1; Daniel Tishankov at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-0; Dallas Taylor at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0; Ashrith Gentela at No. 4 singles, 6-3, 6-3; and Kai Wolff at No. 5 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Nicholas Pylypiw and Yash Mehra won at No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-0. The team is now 2-0 in region play.
Softball
The Indian Land Lady Warriors won a pair of games, beating Northwestern, 4-3, on Tuesday, March 14 and then beat Buford, 12-7, on Wednesday, March 15
Against Northwestern, Amelia White went 2-3 with an RBI and Lina Schwippert went 2-4 to lead the Lady Warriors in hits.
Against Buford, Indian Land used a five-run sixth inning to pull away. White went 3-4 with a home run and five RBI, and Riley Murphy and Olivia Miller each drove in three runs.
Aspen King hit a home run for Buford and drove in three runs in the loss.
Soccer
Indian Land: The Indian Land Warriors beat Northwestern, 5-0, behind three first-half goals Tuesday, March 14. Tyler Schwartz scored two goals, and Diego Sosa, Darius Collier and Alessandro Bellettini all scored one goal each.
On Wednesday, March 15, Indian Land beat Camden, 4-0, using three second-half goals. Bellettini scored twice, while Jack Ammann and Manuel Betancur each scored once.
Andrew Jackson: On Wednesday, March 15, the Andrew Jackson boy’s soccer team rolled over York Prep Academy, 9-0, to open Region 5-2A play. The win put the Vols at 4-2 on the season.