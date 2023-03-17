LANSPTS-03-18-23 SPORTS ROUNDUP Noah Bowers

Andrew Jackson High's Noah Bowers fights for the ball during the Volunteers soccer match March 11 against Catawba Ridge.

 Mac Banks

Baseball

Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson High School, the No. 2 team in Class 2A baseball, notched a 4-2 non-region road win over Class 3A foe Camden High School on Wednesday, March 15.

