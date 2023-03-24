Baseball
Indian Land: Indian Land High School registered its fifth straight Region 3-4A baseball win to remain unbeaten in region play with a 9-2 victory over host Northwestern High School of Rock Hill on Thursday, March 23.
The Warriors improved to 9-3, 5-0 in region play.
Logan Sulli earned the win, going six innings and fanning five. He gave up five hits, four walks and two runs. Michael Doan worked a scoreless frame to cap the win.
Carter Barrett paced the Warriors’ offense with three hits, including a double, with four RBIs. Cole Dombkowski had three hits. Doan supplied two hits with an RBI and scored a run. Isaac Pena provided a hit, walk, three stolen bases and scored twice. Johnny Compton had a hit, RBI and scored a run. Reid Kazmierczak had a hit and two RBIs.
Lancaster: Lancaster High School posted its second straight win over Region 3-4A foe South Pointe High School, taking a 10-3 victory over the host Stallions on Wednesday, March 22.
Lancaster now 8-3 overall, improved to 2-3 in region play.
Parker McGee hurled the seven-run win in five innings, striking out eight. He allowed five walks, three earned runs and three hits. Landon Carter went two frames and whiffed three with a walk.
McGee aided his cause with three hits, two RBIs and scored two runs.
Tony Shannon had two hits, two walks, two stolen bases and scored twice. Carter had two hits, two walks and scored a run.
Carter Cox rapped a double with three RBIs and scored a run. Jeremy Dawkins had a hit, an RBI, walk and scored a run. Jalen McGriff had a hit and an RBI. Elijah Strother had a hit and a walk. Jaden Young had two walks, a stolen base and scored a run.
Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson High School, the second-ranked team in Class 2A baseball, rolled to an 11-0 Region 5-2A road win over North Central High School on Tuesday, March 21.
Jackson Madden tossed a complete game, fanning nine. He allowed three hits and two walks.
Landon Peavy had a hit, two RBIs, two walks, a stolen base and scored a run.
Hammond Wrenn drilled a double with an RBI, walk and scored a run. Skyler Hegler had a hit, walk and an RBI.
Joaquin Espinoza contributed a hit, two walks, four stolen bases, an RBI, and scored two runs. Fuller Sims had a hit and scored a run. John Mark Sowell scored three runs with a stolen base.
Buford: Cheraw High School ignited for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 4-1 Region 5-2A win over host Buford High School.
The Braves, down 1-0, rallied in their final at-bat for the comeback win Tuesday, March 21.
Eli Sistare led Buford with two hits, Will Rape and Adam Wright each had a double. Tanner Sellers had a hit, walk and stolen base. Shane Stacks had a hit and was hit by a pitch.
In 6.2 innings, Sistare struck out 11 and allowed three hits, two walks and four runs, one earned run in taking the loss.
Softball
Buford: The Lady Jackets fell to Parkwood High School, 6-0, on Wednesday, March 22. Buford managed just three hits from Caroline Plyler, Kelsey Watson and Riley McManus.
On Tuesday, March 21, Buford thumped Central High School, 11-1, for the Region 5-2A win. The Lady Jackets got 10 hits as Emma Timmons went 3-4 with three RBIs in leading Buford. Laney Allen went 2-2 with two RBIs. Watson and Summer Morgan each had two RBIs as well.
Indian Land: The Lady Warriors fell 14-2 to Catawba Ridge High School in a Region 3-4A game on Tuesday, March 21. Indian Land managed just three hits and made six errors in the loss. Olivia Miller went 2-3 with an RBI for Indian Land.
Lancaster: Lancaster routed Central, 12-3, on Thursday, March 23. The Lady Bruins scattered 14 hits to get the win. Camryn Cauthen and McKenzie Whitener each had multiple hits and RBIs to lead Lancaster.
Andrew Jackson: The Lady Volunteers fell to Fort Mill High School, 10-2, on Thursday, March 23. Andrew Jackson managed just five hits in the game in the loss.
Tennis
The Indian Land boys tennis team beat Catawba Ridge High School, 5-1, in Region 3-4A play Tuesday, March 21. Winning singles matches for the Warriors were No. 1 Zachary Bandel, 6-1 6-2; No. 2 Daniel Tishankov, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 David Neichilescu, 5-7, 6-3, 10-3; No. 4 Dallas Taylor, 6-0, 6-0; and No. 5 Ashrith Gentela, 6-0, 6-2.
Soccer
The Indian Land boys soccer team split matches this past week, falling 1-0 to Catawba Ridge in a Region 3-4A match Tuesday, March 21 but bounced back to beat Andrew Jackson, 4-2, in non-conference play on Wednesday, March 22. Indian Land scored three first-half goals and Tyler Schwartz led with two goals for the Warriors.