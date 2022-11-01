I want to view the upcoming election in terms of inflation versus our health and safety through the votes of U.S. House District 5 Rep. Ralph Norman, who is running for reelection.
Consider inflation. Is it a valid issue? Yes, but inflation, just like recession, is cyclical. We’ve been through both under Democrat and Republican administrations.
Furthermore, inflation was brought on by a pandemic, interrupted supply chains and a war in Eastern Europe. Energy costs have soared. Unfortunately, if an oil exec sneezes in the U.S., Russia or the Middle East, gas prices go up around the world and this is the biggest contributor toward inflation.
Norman was one of 18 House members that voted no on supporting the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO.
Norman voted no on the PACT Act. This bill addresses health care for 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. What is most ironic and hypocritical is Norman made sure his name was mentioned at a celebration honoring a local World War II veteran this past July.
Norman was critical of President Joe Biden’s action to forgive $10,000 of debt on federal college loans and $20,000 of debt on Pell Grants for individual Americans. Norman, whose net worth is estimated to be $43 million, received $306,520 in forgivable federal government loans. Norman made the following statement regarding the difference, it “takes a special kind of idiocy to equate (student debt forgiveness) to the PPP.” I’m equating the two, so call me a special idiot.
Norman considers himself pro-life. He says elective abortions are morally wrong. However, Norman voted no when it came time to appropriate $28 million to expedite the distribution of infant formula for babies during the shortage earlier this year. Once these children are in school, Norman won’t ban the military-style assault rifles that have slaughtered so many children.
Norman also voted against capping the cost of insulin.
Norman does not support our veterans. He resists helping mothers access infant formula, refuses to reduce the cost of insulin and will not ban guns that kill our children.
If a female in your life is raped and becomes pregnant, where do you turn if the law says she can’t have an abortion and what does it matter if the cost of gas is $3.20 per gallon?
If a veteran in your life develops cancer from being exposed to toxins while serving their country and receives no additional treatment from the VA, what does it matter if eggs are $2 a dozen?
If your child is a victim of a mass shooting because the government won’t ban weapons made for killing, what does it matter if a loaf of bread is $3?
What do you do? Pray? Norman says we have a spiritual problem in this country. This problem is of his own making, and just as guilty are the voters that have supported him and will probably vote to return him to the House.
Rather than having their religion define their ideology and politics, Norman and his supporters have allowed their ideology and mean, cruel politics to define their religion and it’s definitely not Christian.
They have created a god in their image. This is not a god of the gospels. No one is being healed. No one is being fed. No one is being sheltered. No one is being protected.
William St. Louis is a Lancaster resident.
