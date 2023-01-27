“I, ___, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
The paragraph above is the oath of office taken by every representative prior to being seated in Congress.
“Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of (?) no return (?) in saving our Republic!! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!”
This paragraph above is a quoted text by a congressman who had taken his oath of office just a couple of weeks prior to sending the above text on Jan. 17, 2021, to Mark Meadows, chief of staff to former President Donald Trump. That congressman is Ralph Norman, our representative from the 5th District in South Carolina.
This text was not sent just after the November 2020 election. Nor was it sent prior to the states’ certification or certification by Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. The text was sent three days before Joe Biden’s inauguration. When Norman pressed the send button, he violated his oath of office.
Norman was wanting to invalidate the votes of over 80 million Americans so his party’s president could illegally remain in office. Norman could not accept the truth.
The conniving congressman did not publicly respond to his text when it was revealed. He offered the following explanation via his office: “That text message came from a source of frustration, on the heels of countless unanswered questions about the integrity of the 2020 election, without any way to slow down and examine those issues prior to the inauguration of the newly elected president.”
So Norman’s answer to combating frustration about a big lie is to call up the military?
Trump had lost over 60 court cases challenging the election results. There was no evidence of voter fraud in any numbers that would have overturned the election. All counts were final and certified. There were no space lasers changing votes. Yet, Norman wanted the president to declare martial law, which meant turning out the military, if necessary, to keep Trump in office.
The text by Norman was seditious. He was not defending the Constitution. Norman does not believe in the peaceful transfer of power. And with the truth frustrating Norman, he does not deserve to be representing the 5th District. Norman should resign.
Send an email to Norman: https://norman.house.gov/contact/. His Washington office number is 202-225-5501. His Rock Hill office number is 803-327-1114. Do not ask Norman to resign. Demand that he resigns.
On Jan. 6, 2021, domestic terrorists attempted a coup to keep this U.S. government in the hands of Trump. On Jan. 17, 2021, a congressman requested that the current president declare martial law, ignore the peaceful transfer of power and hold on to his presidency.
I see no difference between the domestic terrorists and the congressman.
William St. Louis is a Lancaster resident.