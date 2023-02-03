We are sad to announce the death of our daughter, Stacy Ann Dean of Edgemoor. She passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, surrounded by her family, after a 10-year battle with cancer. She was 59.
the youngest of three on Dec. 24, 1963,
to Guy Dean and Jeanne (Walter)
Dean. She received her GED in 1980. While raising her son, she went on to complete an associate’s degree in nursing from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Wingate University. She practiced as a registered nurse
for many years. Stacy was an advocate
for pet rescue, adopting several dogs and cats during her lifetime.
She is survived by parents, Guy and Jeanne Dean; her son, Kevin Dean; her brother, Timothy Dean (Alicia Dean); sister, Janet Dean (William Stiers); two nieces and two nephews.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
A family celebration of life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, Stacy suggested contributions be
made to SafePassage Inc., a domestic peace program serving York, Chester and Lancaster counties, at P.O. Box 11458, Rock Hill SC 29731.