Lancaster High School’s Malik Tinsley looks to take a shot during the Bruins’ game Jan. 12 against South Pointe High.

 Eric Rowell

The South Pointe Stallions didn’t horse around.

South Pointe High School played the spoiler, foiling the Bruins’ Region 3-4A home hoops opener with a sweep in Lancaster High School’s packed gym Thursday, Jan. 12.

