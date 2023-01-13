The South Pointe Stallions didn’t horse around.
The South Pointe Stallions didn’t horse around.
South Pointe High School played the spoiler, foiling the Bruins’ Region 3-4A home hoops opener with a sweep in Lancaster High School’s packed gym Thursday, Jan. 12.
The top-ranked Lady Stallions opened with a 52-43 win and the unranked Stallions dashed to the upset in a 62-47 win over the second-ranked Bruins.
The South Pointe boys, 8-5, stayed unbeaten in region play at 2-0 with their 15-point win.
“There was a great atmosphere in here tonight,” said South Pointe head coach Melvin Watson. “We came in and played well, an awesome job by our guys. Lancaster is a tough place to play, but our guys responded to the challenge.”
The Stallions bolted to a 13-5 first-period lead, but Lancaster rallied to close the gap to two points, 25-23, at the half.
The Bruins were slow coming out of the half and were outscored 13-3 for a 38-26 Stallions’ lead with a period to play.
Tre Raymon, who led South Pointe with 15 points, scored four in the pivotal third quarter.
“We couldn’t get our shots to fall,” said Lancaster coach Jerron Cauthen. “We were outcoached. This one is on me. South Pointe has a state championship coach and a state championship program. We have to do a better job of coaching and have our guys prepared.”
South Pointe held a 17-point lead on three occasions with under four minutes to play.
Demari Kendrick scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. Thomas Collins added 11 points.
Jordan Watford led Lancaster with 17 points, 10 in the first half, and had seven rebounds. Ladarias Cloud scored 12 points in the loss.
South Pointe was 9-12 at the foul line and Lancaster netted 11 of 22 foul shots.
“Region time is what counts and you have to bring your A-game each night,” Cauthen said. “We’re thankful for the support and we will bounce back.”
The packed house included former Bruins and University of South Carolina hoops star Sindarius Thornwell, who also played in the NBA.
In the girls game, Lancaster battled the unbeaten Lady Stallions, but couldn’t pull off the win.
South Pointe led 29-17 at the half and took a 48-33 lead into the final quarter before posting the nine-point win.
KeMarja Peay paced the Lady Bruins with 23 points.
“We played hard and battled, but they made a few more plays and shots to get the win,” said Lancaster High girls head coach Ronnie Robinson, who noted Lancaster was 8-for-18 at the foul line, while South Pointe made 6-of-10.
Both Lancaster teams are now 1-1 in region play this season.
The Lancaster boys venture to Columbia on Monday, Jan. 16, to face Spring Valley High School in a MLK Showcase at Eau Claire High School. The Bruins are in Fort Mill on Tuesday, Jan. 17, when they visit Catawba Ridge in region play.