Poag, Neal and Graham

A Lancaster High School trio of defenders — Buddy Poag, Joss Neal and Xavier Graham — sack a South Pointe High School player during the Bruins’ Oct. 7 game at Memorial Stadium.

 Eric Rowell

The homecoming of former Lancaster High School football coach Bobby Collins was a sweet one as his South Pointe Stallions held off the Lancaster Bruins for a 10-2 Region 3-4A win.

However, the defending 4A state champion Stallions had their hands full against a determined Bruins defense during the Friday, Oct. 7, game.

