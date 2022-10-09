The homecoming of former Lancaster High School football coach Bobby Collins was a sweet one as his South Pointe Stallions held off the Lancaster Bruins for a 10-2 Region 3-4A win.
However, the defending 4A state champion Stallions had their hands full against a determined Bruins defense during the Friday, Oct. 7, game.
South Pointe, which entered the game averaging just over 24 points, held a 10-0 lead at the half and the Bruins’ defense shut out the Stallions in the second half.
The Stallions’ only touchdown came on a 16-yard pass from South Pointe quarterback Malachi Marshall to Demari Kendrick. After a Tenarrious Rhinehart interception of Lancaster quarterback JaRon Stevenson, South Pointe started the drive at their 41-yard line. After the extra point, the Stallions led 7-0 in the first quarter.
South Pointe’s next possession started at their 43-yard line and five plays later Jacob Brookover split the uprights from 36 yards out to extend the Stallions’ lead to 10-0, with 2:22 left in the opening quarter. The Bruins, on a 65-yard drive, were poised to score just before halftime. From its own 25, Lancaster marched deep into South Pointe territory, with the help of a 42-yard run by Bryce Surratt. The drive stalled when the Bruins failed to convert on fourth and one from the Stallions’ 7-yard line.
“We had several opportunities and didn’t capitalize, and couldn’t finish in the red zone,” said Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt. “We just couldn’t get in sync on offense. Defensively, we played well tonight, and I think we grew up some on defense. The last two weeks we gave up a lot of points, and I’m proud of how we responded after getting down early.”
Lancaster’s Damajae Hayden had two score-stopping interceptions for the Bruins, both coming in the end zone. Offensively, Mikel McCollum led Lancaster, rushing for 100 yards on 17 carries. Lancaster’s only score was late in the third quarter when a bad snap went over the head of Stallions quarterback Malachi Marshall and out of the end zone for a safety.