Only 10% of the 290 law enforcement agencies in South Carolina have been recognized for their professionalism by the state.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is one of those 29.
The sheriff’s office has earned another three-year accreditation certificate from the S.C. Law Enforcement Accreditation Council.
Retired SLED agent Chip Johnson, who is treasurer of the state accreditation council, made the presentation at the Monday, Sept. 26, meeting of Lancaster County Council.
“All of you should be extremely proud of this organization and the way in which they operate, the way in which they hold themselves accountable, not only to you, but to the citizens of Lancaster County,” Johnson said. “They are to be commended for doing so. They do an outstanding job.”
Accreditation increases an agency’s professional capabilities to boost public service from the ground up.
“This is great for our community,” said Steve Harper, chairman of Lancaster County Council.
Created in 1999, the accreditation program is an initiative of the S.C. Sheriffs’ Association and the S.C. Police Chiefs’ Association.
Nothing in the accreditation is rubber-stamped. State officials visit the agency to determine whether the agency is complying with applicable requirements. That on-site assessment report is submitted to the law enforcement accreditation council for consideration.
The painstaking process takes hundreds of hours to satisfy the 297 required standards.
“These standards are adjusted accordingly as the profession continues to change, grow and improve,” Johnson said. “Your sheriff’s office has not only met that, but has, in many ways, led the way.”
Johnson noted that other state law enforcement agencies going through the process often seek advice and direction from LCSO Capt. Eric Brown, the department’s accreditation manager.
“They are looked at by many other agencies in this state for guidance and as a leader in the state accreditation process,” he said.
Johnson noted that this is the fourth state accreditation for the sheriff’s office, which is also nationally accredited.
Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile lauded his staff for what they do on a daily basis to assure public trust and professionalism. Faile also thanked council for its support.
“It lets everyone know we have best practices in place,” Faile said. “Policies and procedures are in place for national standards and reduce liability for the county. I have always believed that it is my responsibility to make sure we are state and nationally accredited.”
