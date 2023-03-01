Lancaster County School Board unanimously passed first reading Feb. 21 of a state-mandated policy to provide elementary school teachers with 30 minutes of daily free time.

Last May, the S.C. State Board of Education introduced section 59-5-63 to its education code of laws, requiring schools to provide at least 30 minutes of unencumbered time in every regular school day to all full-time teachers from kindergarten to fifth grade.

