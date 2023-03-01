Lancaster County School Board unanimously passed first reading Feb. 21 of a state-mandated policy to provide elementary school teachers with 30 minutes of daily free time.
Last May, the S.C. State Board of Education introduced section 59-5-63 to its education code of laws, requiring schools to provide at least 30 minutes of unencumbered time in every regular school day to all full-time teachers from kindergarten to fifth grade.
“Unencumbered time” is defined as time without any assigned duties or responsibilities, according to the Board of Education Code of Laws. The document also specifies that this time “may not be withheld or reduced unless it is reasonable and necessary due to extreme and unavoidable circumstances to ensure the safety and welfare of students and staff.”
The policy must be implemented in all schools by July 1.
Lydia Quinn, the district's human resources and chief operations office director, introduced the matter at the February board meeting. She said the district’s policy includes a section for special education teachers to have unencumbered time, in addition to kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers.
Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps said he has asked principals and teachers to generate ideas for where in the schedule that time should be allotted.
“In the world of elementary (schools), we certainly agree that they need at least 30 minutes of unencumbered time, because most elementary teachers would tell you they don’t have time to go to the restroom,” Phipps said.
However, he said it has been difficult to find time during the day to grant that unencumbered time.
“So we honestly have looked at how this will be impactful to our budget for next year, because the only way we're going to be able to do this, we think, is by hiring more folks,” Phipps said. “Some districts around us and around the state have looked at the end of the day, but I think that defeats the spirit of the legislation.”
Phipps said this matter is another instance of unfunded mandates that are “killing us,” because the legislation offers no monetary solution to the problem, especially with the need to hire more staff to meet the requirement.