COLUMBIA — Hurricane Ian is expected to have a varied and widespread impact across the state of South Carolina in the upcoming days and state agencies are preparing for what we could see here.
“Trying to predict the best we can is always very uncertain science,” said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster during a statewide briefing Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the S.C. Emergency Management Division headquarters in Columbia.
“This storm or hurricane is going to be stronger than some and weaker than others,” the governor said. “Sometimes we get a lot of wind and not much rain. Sometimes we get a lot of rain and not much wind. Sometimes we get a lot of flooding, so we really don’t know exactly what is going to happen.”
The storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a high-end Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph. That ties the storm as the fifth strongest hurricane on record to strike the United States.
Ian is expected to move slowly across Florida in a northward pattern and weaken.
The storm is expected to make a second landfall Friday night between Savannah and Charleston as a Category 1 hurricane with wind gusts between 35-50 mph. Temperatures Friday will be in the 60s with rain coming in waves and heavy at times.
Local forecast
The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential of heavy rainfall, flash floods and strong winds in this part of the state.
The period of heaviest rain here is expected between 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 4 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Sustained winds of 25 mph and wind gusts of 45 mph are also in the forecast for that 21-hour period.
About 5 p.m. Wednesday, the weather service issued a tropical storm watch for Lancaster County.
The watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible here within the next 48 hours.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal counties and a hurricane watch is also in place from Charleston County southward.
National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello said residents should be prepared for possible power outages with wind gusts up to 40 mph expected to knock down power lines.
County residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding should also expect flooding in the upcoming days.
Periods of heavy rainfall, Quagliariello said, are expected to start late Thursday, Sept. 29, and continue into early Saturday, Oct. 1.
“We are expecting a widespread 4-6 inches across the state, but certainly, some areas could see higher amounts, especially toward the coast,” Quagliariello said. “All it takes is a few inches of rain in a short period of time to quickly cause flash flooding.”
State of emergency
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, McMaster signed a state of emergency that activates the state’s emergency operations plan and enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact. The plan, he said, allows state agencies to “move quickly.”
McMaster, however, did not issue orders to close state offices or issue evacuation orders for coastal counties.
“It (evacuation) is not necessary, based on all the information we have,” he said. “It is an expert opinion and common-sense opinion that it is not necessary to evacuate. An evacuation entails a lot of disruption. It’s not necessary with this storm, but has been necessary with others.”
A few shelters in coastal counties will open Thursday.
McMaster also said closing schools was a local decision for individual school districts to make.
Lancaster County School District has shifted to an E-Learning Day for Friday, Sept. 30.
All school and office buildings will be closed and all after-school programs, including extracurricular activities, beginning Friday and through the weekend have been canceled.
