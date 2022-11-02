South Carolina’s election reform law did more than establish early in-person and restrict voting by mail.
It also changed what candidates and their supporters can do at polling places on Election Day.
Electioneering (clothing that supports a candidate, as well as signs and handing out campaign materials) is now banned within 500 feet of any precinct entrance used by voters where voting takes place.
“It was 200 feet and now it is 500 feet,” said S.C. Rep. Brandon Newton (R-45).
South Carolina now has the second most restrictive law in the nation when it comes to the allowed distance. Only Louisana has a greater distance – 600 feet.
“If you think about it, 500 feet is one-tenth of a mile they have to be away and it not only applies to precinct property,” Newton said in explaining the change.
“If 500 feet is the entire property of the precinct, unless the private landowner next to it lets you sit there, you can’t sit there, either. It’s a little more restrictive than it sounds. We only have a couple of county polling places that are that big. No signs and no supporters,” he said.
Candidates are allowed to campaign verbally within 500 feet of the entrance to the polling place, as long as it does not interfere with the election process.
They may also talk to voters inside a polling place as long as they are not “campaigning, intimidating voters or interfering with the election process.” However, candidates are prohibited from wearing a candidate badge that encourages their support.
Lancaster County Elections Director Mary Ann Hudson said a voter should alert a poll manager if they see a candidate campaigning inside a polling place or handing out materials within 500 feet of the entrance.
“We expect it to come up. It is a new law and we anticipate there will be a learning curve,” she said. “The commissioners and machine technicians are aware of it. We will have a copy of the law and explain it. We follow the law; we don’t make it.”
Other changes
The state’s new election laws also prohibit voters from using cell phones, tablets or cameras inside the voting area.
Plus, it is now illegal for husbands and wives who are capable of voting separately to enter a voting booth together. Minor children of a voter may accompany the voter in the voting booth while casting their ballot.
S.C. Sen. Michael Johnson (R-16) said that when the General Assembly passed election reform in May, the focus was on allowing no-excuse early in-person voting and tightening laws on mail-in ballots, not where candidates could campaign.
People can now only request and return five paper ballots on behalf of others. The state election commission and the 46 county elections offices are tracking the numbers.
In addition, paper ballots must now be mailed to the voter’s address and not to the person requesting the ballot. The voter requesting a paper ballot by mail must also include the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number on the application.
Johnson noted that the both the S.C. House and Senate unanimously passed the election reform bill, which was then signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster.
“On the 500 feet, I’m sure we will hear from those across the state as to whether or not it works,” Johnson said. “Based on feedback, if it needs to be tweaked, the General Assembly can always go back and take a look at it.”