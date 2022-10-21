State report cards were released this week, with a variety of grades and figures reported for Lancaster County School District.
The state report cards are a tricky thing. The S.C. Education Oversight Committee, not the S.C. Department of Education, publishes the report cards. They are based on the state’s education accountability system.
The report cards grade each school with ratings from excellent to unsatisfactory. The ratings are listed as excellent, good average, below average and unsatisfactory.
Here is how the local schools did:
• Excellent — Buford Elementary, Harrisburg Elementary, Van Wyck Elementary, North Elementary, Discovery School and McDonald Green Elementary
• Good — Indian Land Elementary, Indian Land Intermediate, Indian Land Middle and Buford High
• Average — Kershaw Elementary, Heath Springs Elementary, Buford Middle, Andrew Jackson Middle, Indian Land High and Andrew Jackson High
• Below average — South Middle and Erwin Elementary
• Unsatisfactory — Lancaster High, A.R. Rucker Middle, Brooklyn Springs Elementary and Clinton Elementary
Lancaster High was one of 19 high schools in the state to get an unsatisfactory mark, and A.R. Rucker was one of 11 middle schools to get a similar mark.
Test scores and graduation ratesA lot of the state report cards rehash what has already been reported regarding test scores for such things as English language arts (ELA) and math, and end-of-course testing for English, algebra, biology and U.S. History and the Constitution.
One thing the report cards highlights are on-time graduation rates, which means graduating within four years of initial enrollment in high school.
The state average is 83.8%, while Lancaster County School District is at 79.4% for the 2021-22 school year. In 2020, the district was at 85.5%, but dropped to 82.4 in 2021 and then 79.4 in 2022, while the state average went up during the same period.
The district has 62.6% of high school students graduating college or career ready, while the state average is 65.8%.
“We are excited to see that our data is trending in the right direction,” said Alex Dabney, district testing coordinator. “Even though most of the percentages have dropped slightly, we remain at or above the state average in most categories. It’s a great representation of how hard our teachers have worked and continue to work in the classroom.
“One metric in the report card that is concerning is the drop in the graduation rate. Through COVID, we had students that went on virtual instruction and for various reasons never came back to school to finish what they started,” Dabney said. “I want to take a moment to encourage these individuals to reach out to Dr. Kim Linton at Adult Education to see what they can do to finish the work that they started and graduate with that high school diploma.”
Safety and opinion surveys
When it comes to safety, the majority of parents, 81.7%, said their child felt safe at school. According to the state’s incident management system, there was one incident of a firearm being possessed at a school in the district in the last school year. There were 65 school-related arrests and 91 incidents of bullying and harassment reported.
On the opinion surveys, 732 teachers out of 924 participated and 7,371 students out of nearly 14,609 participated. Of the teachers who returned the surveys, 88.3% were satisfied with the learning environment and 83.5% of the students were satisfied with the learning environment. There were 613 parents who responded to the survey, of which 80.9% were satisfied with the learning environment.
For more information or to know about specific schools in the district and more detailed information, visit www.screportcards.com.