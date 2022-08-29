COLUMBIA — One hundred cases of the monkeypox virus have now been reported in South Carolina, a public health official said Monday, Aug. 29.
This includes 24 cases in the Lowcountry, 38 in the Midlands, 10 in the Pee Dee and 28 in the Upstate. Lancaster County is in the Midlands region.
While the numbers are up, the virus is not circulating widely among the general population, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, public health director for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The outbreak started about three months ago and the majority of the cases in the United States are being reported among men who have sex with men.
“That will remain the case as long as residents in our state practice safety protocols,” Traxler said during a statewide monkeypox media briefing.
“That includes getting vaccinated if you are high risk, refraining from intimate contact with a person who has tested positive, refraining from having multiple sexual partners in a two-week time frame and reaching out to your health-care provider or to a DHEC health department if you believe you have been infected,” she said.
Early symptoms are a “flu-like illness” that can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. An irritating rash is also a symptom, though some people only experience the rash.
The rash may have lesions that look like pimples or blisters that can occur on the face and other parts of the body.
The primary way of catching the virus is through prolonged skin-to-skin or face-to-face contact with someone who has the virus, particularly if they have open sores or lesions.
Most infections last two to four weeks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Vaccine supply
While vaccine availability has improved slightly, Traxler said the supply is still very limited.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Monday that it is providing about $11 million to support domestic production of the JYNNEOS smallpox vaccine being used to limit the spread of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.
Traxler said for now, DHEC will continue to focus on giving shots to people at the “highest risk” of contracting the virus, namely members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“We would not have enough doses if every member of the high-risk population in the state, though, sought vaccination at this point in time,” Traxler said.
The criteria for those eligible for the vaccine in South Carolina include:
• People who have been exposed to a confirmed positive case of monkeypox
• Gay or bisexual men, transgender or gender non-conforming individuals who have sex with men if they have contracted a sexually transmitted disease or have had multiple sex partners in the last 90 days
• Anyone taking PrEP, the HIV prevention treatment
The vaccine is currently not recommended to the general public.
New vaccination method
DHEC is also changing the vaccination method to make the amount of vaccine available stretch further.
The vaccine will be given through an “intradermal shot” instead of the more traditional subcutaneous shot.
The new vaccination method will be administered just under the top layer of the skin instead of in a deeper fat layer.
“This is nationally not a common method of giving vaccines,” Traxler said. “That being said, it is certainly one that nurses, paramedics, EMTs, pharmacists are all perfectly capable of, but may not have done it as frequently or as recently as other methods. And so certainly all of our nurses and other vaccine providers at our health department sites are going to be trained before they are giving it.”
Traxler also noted that DHEC will give vaccine doses to health-care providers in the upcoming days.
So far, the vaccine has only been available though local public health clinics.
“We are working with a number of different providers that either offer HIV prep or may serve” other at-risk populations, Traxler said. “We want to make sure, too, that we’re getting this geographically out there and that we’re not just focusing it on the larger towns and cities, and so we are working with a variety of different partners.”
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.