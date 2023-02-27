Hurricanes swept to 1949-50 state title
The Lancaster High School Bruins will be looking to win its first state boys basketball championship in 73 years.
The 1949-50 Lancaster High team, known then as the Blue Hurricanes, won the Class A state title, defeating Lower State champion Darlington, 31-28, in the old University of South Carolina field house.
The 23-2 Hurricanes downed Newberry, 49-39, for the Upper State crown.
In the state title game, Lancaster bolted to a 15-0 lead and led 17-5 at the half.
Sonny “Red” Hardin led the way with 10 points for head coach T.S. McConnell’s team.
The squad included captain Roland Barefoot, Lee Collins, Jack Cockrell, Jimmie Williams, Johnny Chesser, Keith Bowers, Luke Taylor, Jack Funderburk, Bobby Hinson and manager Jimmie Taylor.
Collins was later a star player at the University of South Carolina and then head football coach at Buford High School.
With full integration during the 1970-71 school year, Lancaster High School combined with Barr Street High School, the former all-Black high school in Lancaster.
Barr Street High’s Golden Tigers were known for their athletic success. The 1965-66 Barr Street High boys basketball team, led by the legendary Bill “Pap” Lewis, won the Class 4A state championship with a 58-54 win over Colleton High School to cap a 14-1 season.
Lewis later coached the Lancaster High School boy’s basketball team from 1971 to 1996.
Last Lancaster state title
The last time a Lancaster High School team won a state championship came five years ago when the Bruins golf team captured the 2018 state crown in Conway, defeating state runner-up Myrtle Beach High School.
Three years earlier in 2015, the Lancaster Lady Bruins, under head coach Ronnie Robinson, capped an unbeaten basketball season, taking home coveted gold with a 44-42 comeback win over Lakewood High School of Sumter County in USC’s Colonial Life Arena.
The last Lancaster County boys basketball team to win a state championship was the 1979-80 Andrew Jackson Volunteers of coach John Byrd, who guided his team to a win over Southside High School of Greenville in 1980 at Irmo High School.
No strangers here
Lancaster High and Irmo High aren’t actually strangers in athletic competition. Both schools were members of Region IV-4A in 1993-94 and 1994-95.
Lancaster, guided by Al Berry, won its first-ever Class 4A state baseball title, defeating Irmo High for the 1989 crown at Doomsday Corner. Berry, a 1972 Lancaster graduate, played basketball and baseball for the Bruins.
The football stadium at Irmo High School is named for the late W.C. Hawkins, who served as principal at Lancaster High School in the mid-1960s.
State title path
Lancaster High earned its ticket to the Class 4A state title game this week with a 58-48 win over Greenville High School, the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A Upstate bracket.
Lancaster, the Region III co-champion with Catawba Ridge High School, opened the playoffs with a 66-47 home win over Eastside High of Taylors. The Bruins followed with a 71-57 home win over Midland Valley High School.
The Bruins then downed Wade Hampton High School, 54-45, at home to move on to face Greenville High.
Irmo, the Region I champion and the Class 4A Lower State top seed, ripped Hartsville, 54-38, for the Class 4A Lower State title.
The Irmo Yellow Jackets launched their postseason run with a 79-34 win over North Myrtle Beach. Irmo then toppled West Florence, 86-62, and laced Lucy Beckham High of Mount Pleasant, 59-34, to advance to the Class 4A Lower State title game at the Florence Civic Center.
A year ago, Irmo went 25-5, falling 43-37 to A.C. Flora of Columbia in the Class 4A Upstate title game. Lancaster was 20-7, dropping a 75-70 road playoff loss to Travelers Rest High School in second-round play.