COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster, the S.C. Department of Administration (Admin) and the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) encourage all South Carolina veterans looking to continue a career of service to take part in the Veterans Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The virtual career fair, the third dedicated to veterans, provides vets an opportunity to explore career opportunities with more than 30 state agencies and institutions of higher education.

