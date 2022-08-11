LANNWS-08-13-22 NEW LION

New Lion David Steagall, right, is officially inducted into the Lancaster Lions Club. He was sponsored by Lion Robert Mungo, left.

 courtesy of Lancaster Lions Club

David Steagall joined the Lancaster Lions Club on July 7.

Steagall, a native of Charlotte, N.C., has lived in Lancaster since 2018. He was invited by his College Place neighbor, Robert Mungo, to visit the Lions Club and decided to join shortly thereafter.

Trending Videos