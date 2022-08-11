David Steagall joined the Lancaster Lions Club on July 7.
Steagall, a native of Charlotte, N.C., has lived in Lancaster since 2018. He was invited by his College Place neighbor, Robert Mungo, to visit the Lions Club and decided to join shortly thereafter.
“The Lancaster Lions provide a great service to our community,” Steagall said. “And I look forward to getting more involved and serving our community alongside friends.”
“Lion David is a neighbor and friend, and I’m excited to have him join our club,” said Mungo, who has been a Lancaster Lion since 1982.
The Lancaster Lions Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at Seagull’s Grill, 305 S.C. 9 Bypass West, Lancaster. To learn more about the local club, contact Dan Stuart, the club’s president and membership chair, at 803-431-7204 or danstuart43@gmail.com.