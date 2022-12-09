Stella Mae Stradford, 63, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
A daughter of the late J.C. Stradford and the late Viola Southern, she was born April 13, 1959, in Chesterfield County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Stella Mae Stradford, 63, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
A daughter of the late J.C. Stradford and the late Viola Southern, she was born April 13, 1959, in Chesterfield County.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen will officiate.
Viewing was Friday, Dec. 9, at the funeral home.
Survivors include three sons, Bishop Blackmon, Justice Blackmon and Tysheem Blackmon; two daughters, Jonie Martin and Alysia Stradford; a brother, Joe Stradford; and two sisters, Eula Mae Stradford and Glenda Stradford Garris.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.