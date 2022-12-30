Stephane Francine George, 59, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Stephane Francine George, 59, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
A daughter of Betty George and the late Henry Stover, she was born July 23, 1963, in Philadelphia, Pa.
Her funeral service was 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home, with Pastor Ronnie Ray officiating, and burial in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing was Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home.
Survivors include one daughter, Jamishia George Holmes of Lancaster; sons, Derick George, Donte George and Bernard Cooper, all of Philadelphia; brother, Kerion L. Stover of Rock Hill; and nine grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.