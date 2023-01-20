Stephanie Hunter Johnson, 35, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at her home in Lancaster.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1987, in Lancaster to Susie Ellis and the late Timothy W. Hunter.
Viewing will be Monday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home with burial service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Lancaster Memorial Park in Lancaster.
Final arrangements entrusted to McCray Funeral Home — Lancaster.