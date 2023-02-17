HEATH SPRINGS — Stephen James Moses, 94, of Heath Springs, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Born June 22, 1928, in Valdosta, Ga., he was a son of the late Anthony Isaac and Idell Koosa Moses.
Mr. Moses was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served his country during the occupation of Germany following World War II.
He was employed by Claussen Bakery for many years and later retired from the city of Columbia Tree Division, following nearly three decades of service.
Mr. Moses was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Columbia until he moved to Heath Springs, and became a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
He loved animals and spent many hours driving them from Lancaster Animal Shelter to Pets Inc. in Columbia, where they got forever homes. He enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, riding his tractor and cutting grass for hours.
Mr. Moses loved music, going to concerts all over South Carolina, and cheering for the Gamecocks. His greatest joy in life was his family, especially the time he spent with his great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Moses Whitaker (James) of Heath Springs; grandchildren, Missy Ardrey (McCullough) of Heath Springs and John Whitaker (Jill) of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Amanda Ardrey, Will Ardrey, Bryce Whitaker, Lawson Ardrey, Evan Whitaker, Rhetta Whitaker, and Hayes Ardrey; and honorary great-grandchildren, Austin Kennington and Baby Zy. He also leaves behind his sisters, Dolores DiMaria of Columbia and Margie Ojalvio (Sam) of Blythewood; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Sloan Moses; daughter, Carol Ann Moses; brother, Andre Bernard; and sister, Gloria Moses.
The funeral service for Mr. Moses will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7600 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 720 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC 29720; or Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.