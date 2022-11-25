LANCASTER — Mr. Steven Lamar Cole, 65, of Lancaster, widower of Kristine James Cole, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at his daughter’s home.

He was born Oct. 7, 1957 in Lancaster, a son of the late Eugene Lamar Cole and Kathryn Mahaffey Cole. Mr. Cole was a member of Springdell Baptist Church. He previously served the community as a volunteer fireman with McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Cole was employed for 19 years with Old Castle Glass until 2006.

