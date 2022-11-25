LANCASTER — Mr. Steven Lamar Cole, 65, of Lancaster, widower of Kristine James Cole, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at his daughter’s home.
He was born Oct. 7, 1957 in Lancaster, a son of the late Eugene Lamar Cole and Kathryn Mahaffey Cole. Mr. Cole was a member of Springdell Baptist Church. He previously served the community as a volunteer fireman with McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Cole was employed for 19 years with Old Castle Glass until 2006.
A graveside to celebrate the life of Mr. Cole will be held Monday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at Lancaster Memorial Park with the Rev. Donald W. Tillman officiating.
Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Cole. Mr. Cole is survived by his daughter, Haley C. Mills and her husband Heath of Pelion, SC; a brother, Chuck Cole and his wife Debbie of Lancaster; and five grandchildren, Kyle Rogers, Gabriel Mills, Zoe Mills, Callan Mills, Brody Mills; and a number of special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Cole.