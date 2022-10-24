A “Dose of Reality” is a campaign aimed to provide facts about the opioid epidemic, the importance of safe storage and proper disposal of prescription medications and information to prevent opioid misuse.
Agencies work together to share the importance of proper disposal for National Prescription Take Back Day. As we continue to face this issue, fighting it should be a shared mission for all of us in Lancaster County.
Here’s an easy, real way you can help.
This Saturday, Oct. 29, Lancaster County’s Coalition for Healthy Youth and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancaster City Police Department and the Lancaster County Government will team up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to host an event that will allow for the proper disposal of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted medications.
We encourage all citizens to safely store medications while they are being taken, and then to properly dispose of any unused or expired medications once treatment is completed. Studies show year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often by stealing them from someone’s home medicine cabinet.
The DEA hosts its National Drug Take Back Day events each April and October.
Lancaster County has four permanent drop boxes available for medicine disposal year-round. They are at 1520 Pageland Highway, Lancaster; 1821 Sandal Brook Road, Indian Land; 113 S. Hampton St., Kershaw; and at the Lancaster Police Department, 405 E. Arch St., Lancaster. These drop boxes cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., bring your unused or expired medications for disposal to the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster. Not only will we safely dispose of unused or expired medications, but we will also have agencies available to provide resources on the safe storage of medications.
The Coalition for Healthy Youth is a community partnership of local and state agencies, the school district, local nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations and businesses.
Since 1998, we have worked together to promote policies, programs and activities that enhance the health and well-being of local young people. Through these collaborations and partnerships, we work to provide prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services to the residents of Lancaster County.
Many agencies within the coalition have received several federal and state grants in response to the opioid epidemic. Counseling Services of Lancaster, The Children’s Council, Lancaster County School District-Research and Development and the Coalition for Healthy Youth work together in providing prevention programs. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Significant Impact collaborates with agencies to implement intervention services.
The DEA’s Take Back Day is an opportunity for all residents to join our fight. The victims of this epidemic have been spread across all races, all ages and all socioeconomic statuses, so it is necessary for us all to play a small role in a big fight.
Lanisha Stover Blair is co-chair of Lancaster County’s Coalition for Healthy Youth.