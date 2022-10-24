A “Dose of Reality” is a campaign aimed to provide facts about the opioid epidemic, the importance of safe storage and proper disposal of prescription medications and information to prevent opioid misuse.

Agencies work together to share the importance of proper disposal for National Prescription Take Back Day. As we continue to face this issue, fighting it should be a shared mission for all of us in Lancaster County.

Lanisha Stover Blair is co-chair of Lancaster County’s Coalition for Healthy Youth.

