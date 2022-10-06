LANNWS-10-08-22 SICKLE CELL COLUMN 1

The 2022 Sickle Cell Essay contestants included, from left, first-place winners sisters KaSyah and KaLeya Stover, second place Melissa Tisdale, accepted by Janine Heil, and third place Kensley McCoy. They were recognized at the Sickle Cell Festival, held Sept. 24 at the American Legion fairgrounds.

 courtesy of Doris Ealey

Editor’s note: Sisters KaLeya and KaSyah Stover won first place in the 2022 Sickle Cell Essay Contest. This is their winning essay.

What is sickle cell disease?

