Editor’s note: Sisters KaLeya and KaSyah Stover won first place in the 2022 Sickle Cell Essay Contest. This is their winning essay.
What is sickle cell disease?
A group of disorders that cause red blood cells to become misshapen and break down. With sickle cell disease, an inherited group of disorders, red blood cells contort into a sickle shape. The cells die early, leaving a shortage of healthy red blood cells (sickle cell anemia), and can stop blood flow with makes pain (sickle cell crisis). The disease most commonly affects African, Asian, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Central and South American ancestry. Seventy thousand Americans are currently diagnosed with sickle cell anemia. Sickle cell disorders have been tested for at birth since 1987.
What is sickle cell trait?
A condition in which a child inherits the sickle cell gene mutation from one parent. Sickle cell disease is an inherited group of disorders in which red blood cells contort into a sickle shape. With sickle cell trait, a child receives the sickle cell gene mutation from only one parent. In this case, the child doesn’t get the disease, but can pass the defective gene on to future generations.
What is sickle cell anemia?
Sickle cell anemia, or sickle cell disease (SCD), is a genetic disease of the red blood cells (RBCs). Normally, RBCs are shaped like discs, which gives them the flexibility to travel through even the smallest blood vessels. However, with this disease, the RBCs have an abnormal crescent shape resembling a sickle. This makes them sticky and rigid and prone to getting trapped in small vessels, which blocks blood from reaching different parts of the body. This causes pain and tissue damage.
What are the symptoms of sickle cell anemia?
Symptoms of sickle cell anemia usually show up at a young age. They may appear in babies as early as 4 months old, but generally occur around the 6-month mark. While there are multiple types of SCD, they all have similar symptoms, which vary in severity.
What are the types of sickle cell disease?
Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. It normally has two alpha chains and two beta chains. The four main types of sickle cell anemia are caused by different mutations in these genes. They are hemoglobin SS disease, hemoglobin SC disease, hemoglobin SB+ (beta) thalassemia, hemoglobin SB 0 (beta-zero) thalassemia, hemoglobin SD, hemoglobin SE and hemoglobin SO.
Sickle cell trait
People who only inherit a mutated gene (hemoglobin S) from one parent are said to have sickle cell trait. They may have no symptoms or reduced symptoms.
Who is at risk for sickle cell anemia?
Children are only at risk for sickle cell disease if both parents carry sickle cell traits. A blood test called a hemoglobin electrophoresis can also determine which type you might carry. People from regions that have endemic malaria are more likely to be carriers.
What complications can arise from sickle cell anemia?
SCD can cause severe complications, which appear when the sickle cells block vessels in different areas of the body. Painful or damaging blockages are called sickle cell crises. They can be caused by a variety of circumstances.
The following are types of complications that can result from sickle cell anemia. Severe anemia, hand-foot syndrome, splenic sequestration, delayed growth, neurological complications, eye problems, skin ulcers, heart disease and chest syndrome, lung disease, priapism and gallstones.
Sickle chest syndrome
Sickle chest syndrome is a severe type of sickle cell crisis. It causes severe chest pain and is associated with symptoms such as cough, fever, sputum production, shortness of breath, and low blood oxygen levels.
Give a comparison of how sickle cell affects different ethnicities.
Sickle cell disease is more common in certain ethnic groups, including: People of African descent, including African-Americans (among whom 1 in 12 carries a sickle cell gene), and Hispanic-Americans from Central and South America.
Information about Dr. James R. Clark
James Roland Clark was born in Columbia, S.C., on June 29, 1937. He attended Waverly Elementary School and graduated in 1954 as valedictorian from C.A. Johnson High School, where he also was elected student council president. Clark received a bachelor of science degree from Blackburn College in Carlinville, Ill. Clark served as a captain in the medical corps of the United States Army from 1964-1967.
Clark was recognized as an expert on sickle cell anemia and was one of the founders of the Columbia Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation (CASCAF), as well as a board member and medical advisor to the organization.
Following his tragic and untimely death in February 1979, the organization’s name was officially changed to the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation.