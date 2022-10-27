Correspondent
Though Melvin Stroble, 58, is running unopposed for the redrawn District 7 Lancaster County School Board seat, he does not see this as a chance to rest.
“From my perspective, the District 7 constituents serve as my employers, however, the work that I do is to benefit all the students in Lancaster County,” he said.
Stroble is originally from Spartanburg, and moved to Indian Land in 2007. Before he joined the Lancaster County School Board, he was a member of the Richland County Facility Needs Planning Committee.
After moving to the county, Stroble was on the School Improvement Council at Indian Land High School for five years. He was first elected to the school board in December 2016 and was sworn in January 2017.
“I ran for school board initially, and continue to run for school board each year, because I believe that our schools require the involvement of the community, businesses, as well as parents and students, teachers and staff,” Stroble said. “I think it’s like a four-legged stool and if one of the legs aren’t participating or actively engaged, then that stool has the propensity to topple. I believe that our schools can continue to be enhanced each year and that we should not be satisfied with the status quo. We should always seek continuous improvement.”
Stroble says once he is elected again, he has several issues that he hopes to focus on.
“First is to enhance transparency regarding our academic rankings and finances,” he said. “Secondly, to actively participate in planning for the growth of Indian Land with our County Council.
“Thirdly, strengthen partnerships with our local businesses and serve as an advocate for our parents and students. Also, work to close the academic achievement gap.”
Stroble thinks people should vote for him because of the work that he has been able to do in the position so far.
“Although I am running unopposed, I want people to understand that that only provides validation that the community is supportive of me as their advocate and representing them on the school board,” Stroble said. “I will continue to serve as a voice for my constituents and I am accessible and visible in my community.”