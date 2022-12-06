Ernest Stroud, for the bulk of his life, was all about service.
Stroud, who died on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at age 90, was widely known for his service to his country and fellow man, especially veterans.
“Ernest was engaged with veterans,” said Scott Cato, the Lancaster American Legion Post 31 athletic officer. “He was about helping people and honoring their service. He was one of the guys from that old school, who cared deeply about duty, honor, God and country.”
Stroud served as the Lancaster Post 31 commander and chaplain, as well as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter 14 publicity chairman and legislative chairman for the S.C. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and S.C. American Legion and commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5936.
Stroud was a former recipient of the local Legionnaire of the Year award, earning the honor for his dedication to veterans, national security, America, children and youth.
“It’s an honor toward him to have his name listed on the plaque,” said Mike Brazzel, Post 31 commander in 2019 when Stroud was presented the award. “He dedicated so much of his retired life to work for veterans, not just in Lancaster, but statewide. Over the years, he’s done so much for us.”
Stroud wasted little time in beginning service to his country. Fresh out of Flat Creek High School in eastern Lancaster County after graduation in May 1951, Stroud enlisted in the Air Force.
He went straight into training as a weapons specialist and was sent to Suwon, Korea, where he where he served as an aircraft armament technician on F-86 Saber jets in the 51st Fighter Inceptor Wing.
“That was probably the most exciting thing I did while I was in the service,” Stroud said in 2019.
During Vietnam, he served as a combat contingency plan developer for the staff of the Pacific Forces commander-in-chief.
Stroud spent over 16 years on active duty, before receiving a medical disability discharge in 1968, due to a spinal injury.
He took advantage of his military benefits to earn a degree at the University of Denver. Afterward, he continued his service as a Defense Department program manager at the Pentagon, where he worked for 18 years.
Stroud stayed active in his retirement, leading veterans in participation of events on national holidays and days of remembrance.
He led local honor flights, taking World War II veterans to visit their monument in Washington, D.C.
According to various news reports, Stroud participated in 328 military funerals and folded and presented 312 flags to surviving family members.
Cato said Stroud was a “unique individual.”
“You need to give back to those who gave to you,” Cato said. “Ernest carried the torch in helping veterans as much as he could.”
During his combined 34 years of service, Stroud received numerous medals, awards and citations, but took just as much pride in helping veterans.
“Ernest was passionate about helping veterans, and that’s putting it mildly,” Brazzel said. “Helping veterans was his hobby. If it had to do with veterans, Ernest was deeply involved.
“Ernest did more for veterans than anybody I know without getting paid,” Brazzell said. “He would talk to anyone about veterans, including politicians and military leaders.”
Stroud, speaking at a 2014 Memorial Day event at Lancaster’s Memorial Park, said his hope was for continued support for veterans.
“We stand free today to have this program because of the sacrifice they made and it is my sincere hope that someone will always be here to honor our veterans on Memorial Day,” he said.