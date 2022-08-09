LANNWS-08-10-22 LIONS PRESIDENT

Charlie Jordan, left, past president of the Lancaster Lions Club, passes the gavel to new President Dan Stuart on July 7.

 Courtesy of Lancaster Lions Club

Lion Dan Stuart was officially inducted July 7 as president of the Lancaster Lions Club by past President Charlie Jordan.

“Lion Dan has been a member of Lions since 1986 and joined the Lancaster Lions Club in 2019,” Jordan said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about Lionism and a spirit for service. We are excited to see our club grow under Lion Dan’s leadership.”

