Lion Dan Stuart was officially inducted July 7 as president of the Lancaster Lions Club by past President Charlie Jordan.
“Lion Dan has been a member of Lions since 1986 and joined the Lancaster Lions Club in 2019,” Jordan said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about Lionism and a spirit for service. We are excited to see our club grow under Lion Dan’s leadership.”
In his first remarks as president, Stuart lauded Jordan’s leadership.
“Lion Charlie has done a wonderful job leading our Club, especially during the unprecedented pandemic,” Stuart said. “We are grateful for all he’s done in his time as president, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve our club and our community as a whole.”
The Lancaster Lions Club, chartered in 1933, is one of 48,000 clubs that make up the largest service organization in the world. Lions Club International has 1.4 million members serving locally and globally to help take on some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.
The Lancaster Lions Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at Seagull’s Grill, 305 S.C. 9 Bypass West, Lancaster. To learn more about the local club, contact Stuart, who also serves as membership chair, at 803-431-7204 or danstuart43@gmail.com.