A school bus driver and possibly 40 students were exposed to an unknown chemical at Indian Land High School this week.
The incident happened after school about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Police, fire and Lancaster County EMS found the bus near the bus office behind the stadium. A 14-year-old girl lost consciousness and other students had symptoms of exposure.
The bus was cleared and EMS treated patients at the scene. An EMS worker also experienced symptoms. A family member took the bus driver to a medical facility for evaluation.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Officer, all those exposed were stable.
Parents were notified and came to pick up their children.
A K-9 unit arrived at the scene and investigators searched the bus and articles on the bus. Fire personnel decontaminated the bus.
An investigation is being conducted to identify the substance that caused the exposure and its source. The nature of the substance is unknown.
“I want to assure parents that we are treating this matter seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what caused this exposure,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope it was not the result of criminal activity, but we go wherever the investigation leads us.”