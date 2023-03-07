Heath Springs Elementary School honored Eddie L. Moore, Heath Springs’ first Black mayor, at the Town Council’s Feb. 19 meeting, which drew a standing-room-only crowd of more than 50.
The students honored Moore, who took office in 2018, by orally recounting his biography and accomplishments. They also presented him with a fruit basket draped in kente cloth and an art replica of the town of Heath Springs, which included stores, businesses and the post office.
Smoke-free recognition
Heath Springs was also recognized as a Smoke Free Zone by Stevie Micheli with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. He presented Moore with a Smoke Free Zone plaque for the town.
Smoke-Free Palmetto State Certifications are awarded to cities, towns and counties that have adopted a comprehensive smoke-free law that covers indoor workplaces, restaurants and bars.
To date, there are 57 cities and towns and eight counties in South Carolina certified as smoke-free. Comprehensive smoke-free work environments are an important strategy to protect public health. The certification confirms that the smoke-free policy adopted includes both combustible commercial tobacco products, as well as electronic devices like e-cigarettes/vapes.
This recognition positions the town of Heath Springs as a healthy destination that protects everyone. It ensures that generations to come will have a thriving community built on the foundation of health and wellness, and DHEC was happy to add Heath Springs to the growing list of communities that have made this life-saving decision.