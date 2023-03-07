Heath Springs Elementary School honored Eddie L. Moore, Heath Springs’ first Black mayor, at the Town Council’s Feb. 19 meeting, which drew a standing-room-only crowd of more than 50.

The students honored Moore, who took office in 2018, by orally recounting his biography and accomplishments. They also presented him with a fruit basket draped in kente cloth and an art replica of the town of Heath Springs, which included stores, businesses and the post office.

