A 14-year-old blind chicken lives at McDonald Green Elementary, and even though she stopped producing eggs at the age of nine, she’s still an important member of the school’s family, science teacher Kim Threatt says.
Henny Penny spends most of her days in the school’s courtyard, where she has a small shed to sleep in and a flower garden to explore.
The science classroom has a window Threatt opens, so the chicken can come inside to spend time with the students.
“She really does have a good life,” said Threatt, Henny Penny’s primary caregiver during the school year as well as during breaks and holidays. “She’s not raggedy-looking or scrawny. She’s not missing feathers — she’s just pretty and white.”
Threatt believes the chicken lost her vision with old age.
“Her eyes have slowly gotten blue-ish and cloudy,” Threatt said. “I assume it’s just like the human process.”
Henny Penny is a breed of chicken called Ameraucana. She was born at Elgin Feed & Farm, a farm supply store in Lancaster.
“She’s hatched out two broods over the years, “Threatt said. Another teacher at McDonald Green Elementary brought Henny Penny five eggs — three of them hatched into roosters and two were hens.
Henny Penny lived for years at the school with three other chickens and a bunny, but now she lives by herself. All her socialization comes from the elementary students.
While most of the kids love and adore Henny Penny, Threatt said, a few of the younger kids may be frightened at first. But once the children learn Henny Penny is harmless, they’re excited to see her in the mornings when Threatt stands with her during hall duty.
Students give Henny Penny treats like mealworms, and during the fall season when the students carve pumpkins in class, they bring the pumpkin guts for Henny Penny to snack on as a healthy treat.
“I thought it was so sweet of the kids to think of that,” Threatt said.
“She walks from my window to the main hallway where the kids walk down.”
Henny Penny enjoys spending time near the windows of the building, where children can watch her play in the dirt and walk around the courtyard.
“Most people think she’s pretty cool,” Threatt said. Threatt says both children and adults have enjoyed getting to know her as a classroom pet. People of all ages can learn a lot from interacting with Henny Penny.
And Threatt believes children learn a great lesson from Henny Penny.
“All animals can love them, and they can love all animals,” Threatt said. “It doesn’t have to be a fuzzy puppy. If I don’t have her out there, they worry about her and want to know where she is.”
Threatt also believes Henny Penny was able to live as old as she has because of the love and affection she gets from students and teachers.
“Henny Penny has just endured a long time. She’s just something unusual that became a classroom pet,” Threatt said. “Giving her lots of love and attention has helped her stay this way this long. She has feelings and can be loved just like anything else and can flourish because of that.”