If you happened to drive down Main Street in Lancaster anytime the last few days, you may have noticed our students' painted banners lining the streets!
This is a Kennedy Center partnership between Lancaster County School District, Lancaster County Council of the Arts and the city of Lancaster.
Every year, the visual art teacher at each school submits art entries from their students with the designated theme. This year's theme is "Under the Sea." Bob's Backstreet Studio judges the artwork and selects the top designs for elementary, middle and high school.
The chosen students, along with other classmates, come to paint their design on a banner at the Lancaster High School Multipurpose Building.
Once the banners are all painted, the elementary designs are displayed on the light poles of downtown Main Street and the middle/high school designs are displayed on the large cube frames in front of the Historic Springs House on Gay Street.
The artwork is displayed in March as a part of Youth Art Month.