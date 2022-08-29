Wynona Cox had a special touch for what her customers and friends were looking for, be it something from a dime store case, in a flower arrangement, words of encouragement from a handwritten card or kind words she often shared with friends.
The wedding director, former store co-owner, Girl Scouts leader and florist died Aug. 19 at the age of 93.
She was married to the late Julian Stancil Cox, whose family started the Cox Dime Store during the Depression on Main Street in downtown Lancaster.
The Sunday-school teaching recipient of the Order of the Silver Crescent, Cox was fiercely loyal and quite active behind the scenes.
Her causes were many, ranging from the Red Cross to helping refurbish one of the monuments at the storied Buford Battleground and helping out at First Methodist Church.
In her own reserved, low-key style, Cox never told anybody. And if you knew about her generosity, you’d better keep it to yourself. I heard that firsthand more than once. Cox was serious about keeping those secrets.
“Now, Greg, I’m going to do this, not because I have to, but because I want to, but don’t you ever tell anybody it was me. Don’t you tell a soul. I am counting on you to keep this between us,” she would say with a gentle, but stern voice.
The Cox family closed the downtown dime store in the 1970s after Julian’s death, but a talented florist who loved flowers and floral arrangements, Wynona started Winona’s Flowers, which by the way, she spelled differently on purpose, simply because she could.
She stayed at home to help with the care of her grandson, Brad Dunn.
But fueled by word of mouth, that business grew from the den of her home to a shop that she ran with her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bill Dunn. They run the business today, carrying on the low-key style of business Cox preferred.
She did not believe in mass-produced floral design, but catered everything to each individual customer. Trips to the flower shop were more like spending time with a favorite aunt. There was no such thing as a quick in-and-out. Conversations were mandatory.
The wind chimes
Cox even had a special touch for selling wind chimes.
A saleswoman extraordinaire, Cox wanted specifics about the person the flowers were for, which in a round-about way, is how we ended up with that $115 set of wind chimes at our house.
In 2009, I stopped in for a visit to get some flowers for my wife, Jo, on her birthday. I immediately I heard a most relaxing sound, emanating from Cox’s back porch.
Swinging in the soft breeze were three sets of peaceful and perfectly pitched wind chimes pealing soft, mellow tones.
Cox explained that the chimes were handmade by a gentleman in Tennessee who crafted and tuned every pipe.
“And they are guaranteed for life. If any of the strings fray or break or the pipes get damaged, we will fix them at no charge,” she said.
When she told me the price, I swallowed my gum. At $115, it was more than I could afford. I asked how long it would take to get them here, hoping for a delay to scrape up the money.
Cox reached down, pulled out a box, set it on the counter, and smiled, saying “We just happen to have one set left.”
Now, if that “one set left” was the case, I’m not sure. But I left the flower shop that day with a set of wind chimes, worried about how I was going to explain the rather extravagant cost to my wife.
At first, Jo was not quite as understanding as I had hoped.
“You paid how much for those?” she asked, accompanied by one of those silent, “Are you insane, we can’t afford that” looks.
I stammered, “Um… um…. $115.”
She was not pleased, but changed her mind when she heard the peaceful sound for the first time as the chimes dangled from the backyard swing outside our bedroom window.
Jo never questioned it again and those chimes are still hanging outside for our enjoyment. Looking back 13 years, I think we got the better end of the deal.
I was outside Sunday afternoon when I heard the pleasant sound as the chimes softly hummed.
It used to be that I simply enjoyed the uplifting sound. Now it will help recall the love for people that Cox shared with someone every day.
And that is the real sound we need to hear.
Gregory A. Summers is a longtime reporter for The Lancaster News.