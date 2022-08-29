WYNONA COX 1

Wynona Cox and her daughter, Debbie Dunn, in a photo taken in 2014 for Today’s Woman magazine on family businesses. They ran Winona’s Flowers out of a shop behind Cox’s home.

 file photo

Wynona Cox had a special touch for what her customers and friends were looking for, be it something from a dime store case, in a flower arrangement, words of encouragement from a handwritten card or kind words she often shared with friends.

The wedding director, former store co-owner, Girl Scouts leader and florist died Aug. 19 at the age of 93.

Gregory A. Summers is a longtime reporter for The Lancaster News.

Trending Videos