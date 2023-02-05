If you like art, here is an evening you won’t want to miss. Art in the City, the art club in Sun City Carolina Lakes, is hosting a gala grand opening for this year’s show, which is themed “Across America, Past or Present.” The public is invited to the art opening from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, on the main floor of the Lake House, 1353 Del Webb Blvd., Indian Land.
The show will be in the ballrooms of the Lake House this year. In previous years, the art show was held on the running track above the gym. But club members agree that the ballrooms are a superior location.
The show will feature art displays by the special interest groups, including acrylics, watercolors, artisan and Zentangle.
Art will available for purchase by contacting individual artists. There will be complimentary wine and refreshments at the gala, the club’s biggest event of the year. Music will be provided by Pete Melrose in the Lake House lobby. There will be a raffle as well.
The gala is open to the public, so bring your friends.
From Feb. 14-18, the show will be open to just Sun City residents and their guests from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The artists are hard at work creating their masterpieces for the show.
So come, drink some wine, visit with your friends, enjoy the music and experience some spectacular artwork.