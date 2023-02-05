LANNWS-02-08-23 ART SHOW

Two women discuss an artwork at Art in the City’s Celebrate Art 2022 show at The Lake House in Sun City Carolina Lakes.

 Greg Douglas

If you like art, here is an evening you won’t want to miss. Art in the City, the art club in Sun City Carolina Lakes, is hosting a gala grand opening for this year’s show, which is themed “Across America, Past or Present.” The public is invited to the art opening from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, on the main floor of the Lake House, 1353 Del Webb Blvd., Indian Land.

The show will be in the ballrooms of the Lake House this year. In previous years, the art show was held on the running track above the gym. But club members agree that the ballrooms are a superior location.

