CAROLINE COURTS FIRE

Two apartment units at Caroline Courts Apartments were heavily damaged by fire Sunday, but no one was hurt.

 Gregory A. Summers/reporter

No one was hurt, but two families have been displaced from their homes at a public housing complex after a Sunday night fire.

The blaze was reported about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 14, in the 3000 building at Caroline Courts, said Lancaster Fire Department Chief Justin McLellan.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos