No one was hurt, but two families have been displaced from their homes at a public housing complex after a Sunday night fire.
The blaze was reported about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 14, in the 3000 building at Caroline Courts, said Lancaster Fire Department Chief Justin McLellan.
The 140-unit apartment complex is off Springdale Road.
The fire started in Apartment 3006, which is upstairs in an eight-unit building.
“From what appears, it started in the kitchen area and went straight up and got into the rafters and the roof,” McLellan said. “The unit sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.”
McLellan said a ground level apartment (3002) also has heavy water damage.
“The fire was stopped at 3006 and did not spread,” he said. “It was only in that one unit.”
Firefighters from city fire stations 1 and 2 were on the scene within six minutes and off-duty personnel were also called to report to work.
“When they arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke and fire had broken through the roof when we started to pull the first attack line,” McLellan said, in noting that firefighters fought the blaze from the roof, as well as from the breezeway entrance to the apartment.
McLellan said the upstairs apartment was totally gutted because of the roof damage. A family of three lived there and two people lived in the water-damaged downstairs unit.
The Red Cross Disaster Action Team is assisting.
Firefighters cleared from the scene about 12:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
