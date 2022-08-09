Buford head football coach Ed Susi was pleased with his team’s reactions on the field at Cheraw High School on Thursday, Aug. 4.
It was the same thing Monday, Aug. 8, with just one day of hitting before scrimmaging Lewisville High School.
Looking forward, Susi said Buford’s success will depend on how his two-way players perform. As many as eight players could see double duty, he said.
The hopeful news is that he can rotate four players in the backfield and the same quartet on defense. The key to game management will be to make sure these players get the game rest they need.
Among the expected two-way players are Antonia Amos, Kaden Sapp, Tanner Sellers and Mason Deese, who will alternate in the backfield, Susi said.
Amos, Sapp and Sellers will play linebacker on defense and Deese is a defensive back.
At the Cheraw scrimmage, Susi said he was pleased to see how his defense reacted, particularly when there was a fumble.
Susi said he has “no worries” at quarterback, with senior Brody Sanders back for his third season.
Last year, Buford rallied in the final minutes to defeat Central High School in the season opener. It was their only win of the season, as Buford finished 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the district.
Buford will play in the Founders Kickoff Classic against Metrolina Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Indian Land High School
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
