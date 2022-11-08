WASHINGTON, D.C. — A graveside service for Susie Ellis will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Rich Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs. She passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 92.

Susie Rebecca “Sue” Phillips Ellis was born in 1930 in the Pleasant Plains community in Lancaster County, the daughter of the late William Leroy and Edna Rebecca Holden Phillips.

Trending Videos