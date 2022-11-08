WASHINGTON, D.C. — A graveside service for Susie Ellis will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Rich Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs. She passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 92.
Susie Rebecca “Sue” Phillips Ellis was born in 1930 in the Pleasant Plains community in Lancaster County, the daughter of the late William Leroy and Edna Rebecca Holden Phillips.
After graduating from Flat Creek High School, Sue married William Robert Ellis Sr., who served in the Navy during World War II, and eventually, the couple moved to Camden. Sue was an avid churchgoer at Southside Baptist Church, and she worked at Kershaw Medical Center as a housekeeping supervisor.
A really great cook, Sue also enjoyed visits from her grandson, Shaun, and 12 years later celebrated the birth of her other grandson, Tillman (named for her husband’s late father Robert T. Ellis, a farmer in Rich Hill). Later, she joyfully attended Tillman’s graduation from college in West Virginia. Sue eventually moved to be near her family in Washington, D.C.
Mrs. Ellis was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Ellis Sr.; brothers, Sammie Lee “Buster” Phillips and William E. “Billy” Phillips; sisters, Sara Frances McManus and Shirley Phillips Watts; half-brothers, the Rev. Oria E. Phillips, Chalmers Phillips, W.L. Phillips and Taskel Phillips.
She is survived by her son, William Robert “Bob” Ellis Jr. and his wife, Alyne,of Washington, D.C.; her grandsons, Tillman Ellis and Shaun Boren and his wife, Krista; her great-granddaughter, Kayla Boren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends in Camden, Kershaw, Lancaster and Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made either to the LLDH Home in Washington, D.C., at https://www.lldhhome.org/, where Sue received excellent care for several years; or to The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of Sue’s grandson Tillman’s recently deceased partner, Ariana Winger, at https://tnbcfoundation.org/support-us/donate.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.