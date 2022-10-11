LANCASTER — Sylvia Flynn Steele, 82, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Born Jan. 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Flynn and the late Wilma McManus Flynn. She was the wife of the late Rayford Lewis Steele.
Mrs. Steele is survived by her son, Jeff Steele; and her daughter, Vicki Siewers (Jim).
Celebration of life service was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Sylvia Steele.