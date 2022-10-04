The S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) wants to remind taxpayers that the deadline for individual income tax extension filings is Oct. 17.
In addition to avoiding the penalties and interest associated with late returns and payments, you must file your return by Oct. 17 to be eligible for the upcoming state tax rebate. You must also have a tax liability to be eligible. That means a positive balance after subtracting any credits you have from the taxes you owe.
Tips for extension filers
• The extension is for filing your return, not for payment. If you have not yet paid your income tax balance, you may owe additional penalties and interest.
• File electronically. It’s faster, more secure and more accurate than filing a paper return.
• Review available tax credits that may apply to you.
• File on time. You may face a penalty if you file after Oct. 17.
• Keep a copy of your tax return for your records.
Making a payment?
• Securely pay from a smartphone, tablet, or computer using MyDORWAY, our free online tax portal, at dor.sc.gov/pay.
• Need a payment plan? Qualified taxpayers can request one at dor.sc.gov/payplan. Once your return has been processed, your Individual Income Tax debt makes you eligible to request a payment plan.
Choose direct deposit
While there are different refund options, SCDOR recommends that you choose direct deposit. It’s your fastest and safest option. If a tax preparer files for you, make sure to tell them you choose direct deposit. All you need to do is provide your bank account information. Learn more at dor.sc.gov/refund.
Serving in the military?
• Those in a combat zone have 180 days after leaving the combat zone to file their state and federal income tax returns. They also can wait until they are out of the combat zone to pay.
• When filing by paper or online, military members should indicate that they served in a military combat zone and name the zone.
Rebate reminders
• If you are eligible for a state rebate and have not changed your address or banking information since filing your return, you need not do anything to receive your rebate.
• Be sure your address on file with the SCDOR is current. If you need to change your address, notify SCDOR by Nov. 1 of your new address. Download, complete and sign the SC5000 and email it to SCRebate@dor.sc.gov.
• If you received a direct deposit refund from your 2021 return and your banking information has changed, notify SCDOR by Nov. 1. Download, complete, and sign the SC5000 and email it to SCRebate@dor.sc.gov. You will receive a paper check rebate, so be sure to include your updated address on the SC5000 if it has changed.
• All rebates will be issued before Dec. 31.
