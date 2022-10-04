The S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) wants to remind taxpayers that the deadline for individual income tax extension filings is Oct. 17.

In addition to avoiding the penalties and interest associated with late returns and payments, you must file your return by Oct. 17 to be eligible for the upcoming state tax rebate. You must also have a tax liability to be eligible. That means a positive balance after subtracting any credits you have from the taxes you owe.

Trending Videos