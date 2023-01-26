LANNWS-01-28-23 DRUG ARRESTS 3

These drugs, guns and ammunition were seized during a multi-agency search of a suspected drug house on Tirzah Church Road in Lancaster early Thursday morning.

 Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

A Lancaster County teacher is one of two people facing drug-trafficking and weapons charges after a search of their home early Thursday.

Elizabeth Carolina Delaney McDonald, 28, and Tyler Wayne Rhodes, 29, both of 269 Tirzah Church Road, Lancaster, were arrested after the 6 a.m. Jan. 26 search.

