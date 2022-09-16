The beginning of the year is typically the time when Individualized Learning Programs (IEPs) and 504 Medical Plans are revisited to ensure that each child’s unique educational needs are met.
For teachers, school officials and administrators, these meetings are routine. However, for parents, this can be a time of confusion, uncertainty, fear and worry. Having a better understanding of the process will ease anxiety about these important meetings.
Let’s begin with the basics. Most students who have an IEP have an identified area that affects how they learn. The areas of concern are identified through a series of testing. IEPs have a list of academic concerns, academic goals, specific strategies that teachers will use and accommodations that will help. Children who qualify for an IEP each have their own personalized plan. Although students may have similar goals, each IEP is unique.
During the IEP meeting, the teacher will list the child’s areas of weakness, academic goals, discuss strategies that will be used to reach those goals, set timelines for the goals to be met, and discuss accommodations for the child.
During the meeting, the teacher will also discuss where the instruction will take place, in the regular classroom or in an alternative setting. Normally a general education teacher, a special education teacher and a school administrator will attend the meeting. The length of the meeting will vary, but should not exceed three hours.
504 plans are for students that have special medical needs. These plans usually require documentation from a doctor. A 504 plan is designed to ensure that a child’s medical needs do not impede their learning. Therefore, 504 plans typically have a list of accommodations that will be in place to assist students with academic success. Along with teachers and administrators, the school nurse normally attends 504 plan meetings. The school nurse will typically present a care plan for the student that will be used during school hours.
Here are a few helpful tips to help with having a successful IEP or 504 plan meeting:
• Be on time for the meeting. Invitation letters are sent out weeks before the meeting. Being on time or coming five minutes early allows time for you to settle down and gather your thoughts.
• Understand that the accommodations and goals for IEPs or 504 Plans have substance and are relevant to each child’s success. Teachers use a variety of methods to develop each personalized plan.
• Do not be afraid to ask questions during meetings. Teachers welcome parental involvement during these meetings.
• Read the plan carefully and thoroughly before signing it. Again, ask questions if needed.
• Do not feel embarrassed or ashamed if your child needs an IEP or 504 plan. During the meeting, you may hear that your child is reading well below grade level, doesn’t know his/her multiplication tables, or can’t perform basic tasks. Although the terms used may sound like an attack on your child, the terms are used to explain and confirm your child’s needs. Using these terms is not a form of disrespect toward the parent. Do not be offended. Understand that your child’s needs have to be identified in order to address them.
I hope these quick tips help you have a successful IEP or 504 plan meeting for your child. Remember, valuing education starts at home and continues into the classroom. Values + Education = Success.